Spartanburg Chamber and CommunityWorks Partner to Prepare Businesses for Second Round of PPP Funding

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging Spartanburg County businesses to pursue the second round of Payroll Protection Program (PPP) funds.

Through a partnership with CommunityWorks, Spartanburg businesses will have direct access to coaching and counseling as they navigate the federal aid program.

South Carolina businesses filed for 22,933 loans during the initial application window, totaling $3.8 billion in requests for cash-flow assistance. Funds are distributed via 100 percent federally-guaranteed loans that may be forgiven if borrowers maintain or restore payroll.

“The second round of support is expected to be used quickly,” said Allen Smith, President & CEO of the Spartanburg Chamber. “Our goal is to ensure every eligible small businessperson in Spartanburg County has the coaching necessary to apply for funds. If you have a banking relationship in place or if you want to work with CommunityWorks, we encourage local businesses to apply as this may be the last round of federal payroll support.”

Early results of the Spartanburg Chamber’s survey indicate 75 percent of small businesses view federal financial assistance as the “most relevant relief” for their business’ continuity.

CommunityWorks, a statewide nonprofit committed to building economic opportunities, is available to coach Spartanburg small businesses needing assistance navigating federal aid options.

“Our business coaches stand ready to work with Spartanburg small businesses seeking federal, state and local recovery funding opportunities,” said Tammie Hoy Hawkins, CommunityWorks CEO.

The Spartanburg Chamber, in partnership with the City of Spartanburg, Spartanburg County and CommunityWorks, will hold a Minority Business Resource Roundup on Friday to ensure minority-owned businesses have access to available resources.

Next steps in Spartanburg’s business recovery efforts will be guided by survey responses, open until April 27. For additional resources, visit www.spartanburgchamber.com/coronavirus.

CommunityWorks assistance can be made available by visiting communityworkscarolina.org or by calling 864-235-6331.

Prepared by the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce.