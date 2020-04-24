Spartanburg Program to Assist Residents in Removing Dangerous Lead Paint from Older Homes

Late last year, the City of Spartanburg was awarded a $1 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to create a new initiative, “Lead-safe Spartanburg.”

Funding will be used to remove lead-based paint hazards and reduce other health hazards in the home for families with children under the age of 6 and safely improve the housing stock of pre-1978 homes in our community. Both owner-occupied and rental units in the city are eligible, and all applicants must meet the following requirements:

Home must be located within the City of Spartanburg

A child under the age of 6 must reside or regularly spend time in the home (over 60 hours per year), or a pregnant woman must reside in the home

Household income must be less than 80% of Area Median Income

Home must be built prior to 1978

All property tax payments and homeowner’s insurance must be current

On this edition of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts talk about the details of the program and how the process works. Listen below for more, and check out the city’s “Lead-safe Spartanburg” page for information on how you can apply.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.