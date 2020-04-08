Spartanburg Regional Receives Mask Donations From Upstate Businesses and Schools

Like healthcare systems across the country, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is experiencing increased demand for face masks, goggles, face shields, and N95 or similar masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, Spartanburg Regional announced a mask challenge. Upstate businesses, universities, school districts, and large manufacturers immediately began donating masks and other protective gear in support of Spartanburg Regional’s medical team.

Spartanburg Regional maintains a reserve of Personal Protective Equipment, such as face masks, goggles, face shields and N95 masks. Demand has surged dramatically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further accelerate the need for masks and last for weeks.

“We are living in unprecedented times, but we are so fortunate to live in a community that cares and supports each other. Even though these institutions are dealing with their own challenges, they stepped up to support our doctors, nurses and other frontline caregivers,” Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System CEO Bruce Holstien said. “This equipment will directly support patient care in the weeks and months ahead.”

Spartanburg Regional would like to thank the following organizations for their generous support:

Bullington Associates

Converse College

Spartanburg School District 1

Spartanburg School District 2

Spartanburg School District 5

Spartanburg School District 7

Spartanburg Methodist College

Milliken & Co.

Tietex International

Spartanburg Regional would also like to thank Upstate residents for their continued vigilance in limiting the spread of COVID-19. By staying at home, practicing social distancing, washing your hands and covering your cough, you are helping to protect your families and our caregivers.

