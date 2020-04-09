Spartanburg School District Seven Equips School Buses With Free Wi-Fi

Spartanburg School District 7 school buses have been equipped with Wi-Fi access in order to provide more support for students who do not have home internet service.

Beginning Monday, April 6, the district will deploy these buses each Monday and Thursday to a number of housing developments and communities. Students will be able to download any needed material during a two-hour window when the bus is in their area. Wi-Fi can be accessed within 150ft of each bus. The network and password will be displayed on the outside of each bus.

Wi-Fi On Wheels Schedule

10:00 a.m.– Noon



Bus #47 Northwest Center – 701 Saxon Avenue

Bus #7 Victoria Gardens – Aden Street

Bus #1 Big Lots parking lot – Corner of Highway 56 & Southport Road

Bus #63 Highland Crossing Apartments – Highland Avenue

Bus #2 The Reserve @ Hillcrest – East Main Street

Bus #59 Prince Hall – 100 Prince Hall Lane

12:30 p.m.– 2:30 p.m.

Bus #64 Hidden Park Apartments – 320 Spruce Street

Bus #7 Old Freemont School

Bus #1 CC Woodson Center – 210 Bomar Avenue

Bus #63 Norris Ridge Apartments – 100 Imperial Street

Bus #2 Meadow Green Apartments – Fernwood Glendale Road

Bus #59 Tobe Hartwell – 290 George Washington Carver Drive

Free Wi-Fi access is also available in the following school parking lots:

Spartanburg High School (best accessibility) – Athletic parking lot (by stadium, arena and practice field), visitor parking lot in front of school, some connectivity in student and teacher parking lots

(best accessibility) – Athletic parking lot (by stadium, arena and practice field), visitor parking lot in front of school, some connectivity in student and teacher parking lots Carver Middle – front loop near the office and the teacher/visitor parking lot have some connectivity

– front loop near the office and the teacher/visitor parking lot have some connectivity Drayton Mills Elementary – front visitor parking lot on the right facing the school; student drop-off lane in front of playground, and cafeteria-side bus loop

– front visitor parking lot on the right facing the school; student drop-off lane in front of playground, and cafeteria-side bus loop E.P. Todd School – parking area next to the portable and in the teacher parking lot

– parking area next to the portable and in the teacher parking lot David Houston Center – old bus loop

– old bus loop Jesse Boyd Elementary – inside the gate near cafeteria

– inside the gate near cafeteria McCracken Middle – staff parking lot

Families are welcome to park in any of the areas listed above to download eLearning assignments, to use the internet in order to complete work, or to upload completed assignments. This free Wi-Fi network is Spart7 guest and no password is needed.

Free Home Internet Service from Charter Communications and AT&T

Charter Communications has also offered free home internet service for 60 days. To enroll, call 1-844-488-839. More information is provided on the Charter Communications website.

To support school district’ E-Learning platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic, AT&T is providing two months of free internet service to families who participate in SNAP. Click Here To Learn More About AT&T’s Home Internet Promotion

Free Wi-Fi Hotspots Offered by Local Businesses

Please visit www.spartanburg7.org for additional information and updates.