Dr. Erturk Makes More Than 100 Masks for Converse and Local Community

Dr. Neval Erturk is not just an award-winning teacher and scholar – she’s also an artist. And she’s taken those artistic skills to help protect the Converse and Spartanburg Community.

She purchased materials and put her sewing skills to work to masks for our Converse Campus Safety officers. Dr. Erturk said Campus Safety has always gone above and beyond to ensure that she and her students are always safe, especially when they work late in the lab.

“During my years at Converse, my research students and I have felt cared for, appreciated, respected by our Campus Safety Officers,” Dr. Erturk said. “They always do their best to help us in any way they could. In recent weeks, I saw a community of people united to make masks for essential workers.” Dr. Erturk was inspired.

After she made the first batch of masks, she struggled to find elastic to make more. President Newkirk stepped in and donated elastic and material to Dr. Erturk.

So far, Dr. Erturk has made 117 masks for friends, neighbors, the immigrant community, and Hope Center for Children.

If you have unneeded fabric or elastic, Dr. Erturk is hoping to make more masks for the Hope Center for Children. She is also collecting soap and paper products to donate to the Hope Center. Contact Neval Erturk if you would like to donate.