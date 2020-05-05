Help Create Spartanburg County’s Pandemic Time Capsule

Tell your pandemic story using photos, drawings, and physical creations and help create Spartanburg’s Pandemic Time Capsule. As a plus, Spartanburg County Public Libraries (SCPL) will be giving away gift cards for creative submissions!

Submissions must relate to the coronavirus COVID19 global pandemic. Tell your story. How is the pandemic impacting you, your family, and your community?

Submissions may be representative of life outside of Spartanburg County, but the submitter should be a resident of Spartanburg County. You do not have to have a SCPL Library Card to participate.

All submissions should go to: [email protected]. Your submission must include your name, age, and a title of the creation with a very brief explanation if not obvious. Multiple submissions are encouraged.

The contest will cover three age groups: children 0-12, teens 13-18, and adults 19 and older.

The full details and contest rules are available at spartanburglibraries.org/-/media/Files/Events/Pandemic-Local-History-Contest.ashx?la=en.

Please visit spartanburglibraries.org for additional information.