Hub City Bookshop to Host Author Ruby McConnell on June 2

Join Hub City Bookshop over Zoom on Tuesday, June 2, at 5:00 pm for a Reader Meet Writer event with Ruby McConnell!

Ruby will be talking with us about her book Ground Truth: A Geological Survey of a Life and answering your questions.

In Ground Truth, the cataclysmic eruption of Mt. St. Helens in May, 1980, marked the start of a decades-long struggle over resources, land-use, and economics that would leave the Pacific Northwest forever changed.

Ellen Waterston, author of Walking the High Desert, says “McConnell renders her self-portrait against the backdrop of the Pacific Northwest’s dynamic geology and, in the process, tenders some of the hard questions we’d do well to ask ourselves.”

Beginning at that pivotal moment and written with the critical eye of a seasoned earth scientist, Ground Truth is an extended eulogy to a rapidly changing land and population awakening to the realities of climate change, land-use, and pollution. Part natural history, part memoir-in-essays, Ground Truth is a moving portrait of the forces and landscapes that have shaped a region and the people who live there. In McConnell’s complex, brutal, and beautiful Northwest, geology frequently comes to bear upon human lives, challenging notions of the region as a wild, untouched, and abundant landscape and forcing us to see ourselves as subject to these same processes.

The book illuminates the central role of landscapes in our ideas of home and self despite the growing disconnect between modern lifestyle and the environment. Written with a scientifically-driven female voice, McConnell’s timely and significant work reveals how the landscapes we inhabit can also help us better understand ourselves and our relationship to the ground beneath our feet.

Ruby McConnell is a registered geologist and outdoor adventurer who writes about nature, art, and culture with a particular emphasis on the intersection of the environment and human experience. A recipient of numerous honors, including the Literary Arts Oregon Literary Fellowship, she has written extensively about the Pacific Northwest and the environment in scientific and literary journals. McConnell is the author of two previous titles, A Girl’s Guide to the Wild and A Woman’s Guide to the Wild. She lives in Oregon with her husband, Paul.

Visit the Hub City Bookshop website for additional information.