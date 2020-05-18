Milliken and Contec Partner to Produce Disinfectant Qualified to Kill Coronavirus

The demand for antibacterial cleaning supplies continues to climb in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and healthcare institutions are looking for effective alternatives to traditional solutions.

To fill this need, Spartanburg-based Contec, Inc., an industry leader in critical cleaning products and cleanroom supplies, is scaling up production of its Sporicidin brand disinfectant, most often used for mold and water damage remediation, and turned to local manufacturer Milliken & Company to help produce mass quantities.

“Spartanburg companies are rising to meet the global challenges brought on by COVID-19,” said Halsey M. Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “Partnering with Contec, Inc. was a natural fit, and gave Milliken the opportunity to quickly reconfigure our manufacturing capabilities and rapidly solve problems for our customers and communities.”

Sporicidin production at Milliken began on Tuesday, May 12, after a record ramp-up of only four weeks. Typical similar partnerships require three to six months to arrange.

Milliken quickly undertook an intensive technical process to manufacture Sporicidin brand disinfectant. This included gaining regulatory approval from the EPA, setting up raw material supply chain partners, modifying manufacturing equipment, arranging inventory storage, and designing new environmental, health and safety training and protocols to safely produce a quality disinfectant. Milliken’s research, development and manufacturing expertise enabled the company to achieve all requirements rapidly and solve challenges that come with scaling up the production of any product.

“Milliken immediately came to mind when we decided to bring on a new manufacturing partner,” shared Jack McBride, Contec, Inc. CEO. “Milliken is a trusted, key community player with the mass production, quality systems and speed-to-market capabilities needed to help us provide critical cleaning solutions to healthcare facilities without delay.”

Since 1978, Sporicidin brand disinfectant products have been used for infection and contamination control by hospitals, medical and dental offices, veterinary clinics, and restoration professionals. The disinfectant carries a Category IV EPA toxicity rating – the lowest toxicity rating given to antimicrobials.

Prepared by Milliken and Contec.