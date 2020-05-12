SC DHEC Launches New COVID-19 Mobile Testing Clinics

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with community organizations to host free COVID-19 mobile and popup testing clinics across the state.

As South Carolina continues to enhance its testing capacity, DHEC recognizes the importance of increasing access to testing in communities across the state. This is especially critical in rural and underserved communities where residents may have limited access to healthcare. The mobile testing clinics help bring testing to these communities, so that residents can get tested for free and continue to take the steps they need to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The screening and specimen collections are free for residents and are part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state.

In addition, testing is currently scheduled this week in the counties of Clarendon, Florence, Lee, and Saluda. Mobile testing clinics were previously held in Darlington, Richland, and Greenville counties.

More mobile testing sites have currently been scheduled between now and May 22, and additional sites will continue to be added.

DHEC Launches COVID-19 Mobile Testing Locator

DHEC has launched a new COVID-19 mobile testing clinic webpage to share information about upcoming testing events.

As DHEC continues to increase testing across the state, the agency wants to make sure that South Carolinians know where they can go to get tested. The mobile testing clinic webpage provides real-time information to help you locate where free testing is happening right now, in your community. Mobile testing clinics will be updated to the agency’s new page once confirmed.

For more information about testing and preventing the spread of COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.