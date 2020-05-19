Serve Your Community on a City Board or Committee

One of the most overlooked ways a civic-minded Spartanburg resident can choose to get involved in shaping the future of our city is by serving on one of the city boards and commissions.

Maybe you’re a local architect interested in helping to preserve historic homes, or a local cycling enthusiast who’d like to have a say in expanding opportunities for our citizens to get active. Perhaps you’re a member of one of the city’s neighborhood watch organizations, and you’d like to help influence crime prevention efforts citywide.

Whatever the case, odds are there’s a city board or committee that could use your input, and with a total of 41 vacancies, now would be a great time to step up and help continue to improve our great city. Check out some of the great opportunities to serve listed below, and contact City Clerk Connie McIntyre by email at [email protected] or by phone at (864) 596-2019 if you would like to apply for one of the open seats.

Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee — 1 vacancy

Term: 4 years

Purpose: To make recommendations to City Council on the expenditure of revenues generated from the Accommodations Tax. A majority of the members must be selected from the hospitality industry. Two of these members must be from the lodging industry. One member shall represent the cultural organizations of the City.

Meetings: On call as required

Airport Advisory Committee — 4 vacancies (3 eligible for reappointment if desired)

Term: 4 years

Purpose: to provide advice to the City Airport Director, City Manager, and City Council.

Meetings: Once per month as scheduled

Board of Architectural Design and Historic Review — 4 vacancies (2 eligible for reappointment if desired)

Term: 3 years with no member serving more than two consecutive terms. Former members may be reappointed after the expiration of two years. Members must be residents of the City of Spartanburg.

Purpose: The Board is responsible for administering and enforcing the provisions of the Architectural Design & Historic Review Ordinance of the City of Spartanburg dated March 6, 1995

Membership: This is a nine member board comprised of persons who have demonstrated civic interest and have general knowledge of and interest in history and historic preservation. At least four members shall be citizens who are knowledgeable in one of the following disciplines: archeology, architecture, landscape architecture, American history, urban planning, engineering, environmental science, law, banking or real estate. A historian and professional architect will serve at all times. None of the voting members may hold any other public office or position in the City. Members must be residents of the City of Spartanburg.

Meetings: Second Thursday of every month

Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee — 4 vacancies (3 eligible for reappointment if desired)

Term: 3 years

Purpose: The City Council shall appoint as members of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee seven persons who should be a resident or have a significant business interest in the City of Spartanburg. The majority of the members of the committee shall have knowledge of urban planning, trails and greenways, active living, exercise science, or other comparable skill sets as determined by Council to be appropriate.

Duties of the committee include: Conducting quarterly meetings with senior city staff; assisting City in developing a process for prioritization of bicycle/pedestrian projects that are financially feasible, enjoy broad based support, and which recognize the necessity to partner with organizations such as SPATS, SCDOT, private foundations, schools, and local businesses; Review and assess planned public improvement projects and provide recommendations to incorporate bicycle and pedestrian features where feasible; Assist the City in marketing and promotion of existing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure; Assist the City in organizing events to promote bicycle and pedestrian activity; Assist the City in recognizing local businesses that incorporate bicycle and/or pedestrian infrastructure or activities into their projects or programs; Provide recommendations to City on opportunities to leverage and connect new development projects via bicycle and/or pedestrian projects; Pedestrian improvements; Make an annual report to City Council on bike/ped activities, recognition; Assist the City in developing and measuring benchmarks for bicycling and walking in the City; Review and comment on changes to zoning, development code, comprehensive plan, and other long-term planning and policy documents as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian activity and safety including any updates to the Spartanburg County Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.

Meetings: Every other month. Dates vary.

Civil Service Commission — 1 vacancy

Term: 6 years

Purpose: The Commission holds Civil Service exams for Public Safety employment, all exams for promotions, and holds hearings on appeals from disciplinary action.

Membership: A three member board with one alternate. The number of members and term is regulated by State Code. Members must be residents of the City of Spartanburg.

Meetings: On-call as required

Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals — 6 vacancies (4 eligible for reappointment if desired)

Term: 3 years

Purpose: To hear appeals from decisions of the Building Inspections Department and the Fire Division of the City of Spartanburg. The Board shall be comprised of individuals with knowledge and experience in the technical codes such as design professionals, contractors or building industry representatives. Two such board members should consist of one member at large from the building industry and one member at large from the public.

Meetings: On-call as requested.

Design Review Board — 2 vacancies (1 eligible for reappointment if desired)

Term: 3 years.

Purpose: to make advisory opinions to the Planning Director (if requested) on all projects proposed for construction or alteration under the purview of this Code; to make final determinations on the compliance of all new construction applications in DT-6, along those frontages designated as Required Shopfront (Section 4.2), and for all lots 2 acres or greater.

Membership: A five member Board, which members should be residents of the City of Spartanburg or have a significant business interest in the City of Spartanburg. The majority of the members of this board shall have an expertise in building design and construction (e.g. architecture, urban design, landscape architecture, construction).

Meetings: First Tuesday of every month. Special called meetings as needed.

Hospitality Tax Committee — 3 vacancies (all eligible for reappointment if desired)

Term: 3 years

Purpose: To review grant applications and make recommendations to City Council on the expenditure of revenues generated from the City’s Hospitality Taxl. Members must be residents of the city of Spartanburg. The Committee consists of five members appointed by City Council and two members of City Council appointed by the Mayor.

Meetings: On-call as needed

Housing Authority — 3 vacancies

Term: 5 years

Purpose: To operate the City Housing Authority, including but not limited to the making of rules, regulations, filing applications for and constructing facilities as approved by City Council in accordance with State Law.

Membership: A seven member board with each serving a five year term. Four members shall be residents of the City of Spartanburg with one of these members being a tenant in a residence owned by the Authority. The other three members are not required to be residents of the City of Spartanburg, but if possible, should represent a major Spartanburg County employer, a higher education facility and a foundation interested in the goals of the Spartanburg Housing Authority.

Meetings: Third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Planning Commission — 3 vacancies (1 eligible for reappointment if desired)

Term: 4 years

Purpose: Reviews rezoning petitions, subdivision plats and text amendments to the Zoning Ordinance. The commission also prepares and updates the Comprehensive Plan of the City.

Membership: A seven member board. Members must be residents of the City of Spartanburg.

Meetings: Third Thursday of each month

Public Safety Committee — 5 vacancies (2 eligible for reappointment if desired)

Term: 3 years

Purpose: To assist in development, promotion, and support the programs and efforts of the Public Safety departments of the City of Spartanburg.

Membership: Twelve members who must be residents of the City.

Meetings: First Monday of the month from September to May, as well as special meetings.

Storm Water Appeals Board — 4 vacancies (2 eligible for reappointment if desired)

Term: 3 years

Purpose: The Storm Water Appeal Board shall hear and determine appeals (to a “stop work order” or permit revocation for particular projects) in a quasi-judicial capacity within thirty days of the receipt of the City Engineer’s notice or such other times as may be mutually agreed upon and will render a decision within ten working days after the appeal has been heard.

Membership: Five members who must be residents of the City of Spartanburg.

Board of Zoning and Appeals — 2 vacancies (1 eligible for reappointment if desired)

Term: 3 years

Purpose: Provides a forum for appeal for any persons that are aggrieved by the zoning administrator or those who are seeking a variance of special exception to the requirements of the zoning ordinance.

Membership: Seven member board. Members must be residents of the City of Spartanburg.

Meetings: Second Tuesday of each month

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.