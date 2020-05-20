Sierra Club to Host Webinar About Electric Vehicles on June 4

Join the Sierra Club on Thursday, June 4, for a webinar that features Dave Erb giving a virtual update on the most viable path to a sustainable transportation system.

Be sure to register in advance online. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. This event is free and open to the public!

Erb will explain why vehicle electrification is an essential part of the path to a sustainable transportation system. He will address some of the extensive mis- and disinformation that dominates the public discourse about electric vehicles. Ample time will be allotted for questions.

In his four-decade automotive engineering career focused on energy and emissions, Erb developed vehicles using gasoline, diesel, biodiesel, alcohol, natural gas, electric, and hybrid electric powertrains. From 1995 to 2004, he created and taught a three-day professional development short course on “Design of Hybrid Electric Vehicles” for the Society of Automotive Engineers.

Erb authored the first chapter of David Hrivnak’s “Driving to Net 0: Stories of Hope for a Carbon-Free Future.” This is a collection of 15 first-person accounts of families combining solar houses with electric vehicles and other sustainability strategies. Recently, he has published several blog posts on “Demystifying EV Charging” on the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy website, cleanenergy.org.

For more information, contact Judy Mattox, [email protected], (828) 683-2176.