Spartanburg Chamber Convenes Task Force to Address Economic Recovery Needs

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce has created the Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force to identify and address Spartanburg’s economic recovery needs.

The task force, composed of sector leaders and experts, will guide and advise business and elected officials through the process of reviving Spartanburg’s economy as quickly and safely as possible. Guided by key economic and tourism related performance indicators, the group will set measurable benchmarks for success.

Bringing Back the Burg will be co-led by Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt and Kay Woodward of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home.

“David Britt and Kay Woodward are two community stalwarts; proven leaders who know Spartanburg and our business community very well. We are honored to have their leadership influence on this process,” said Allen Smith, President/CEO of the Spartanburg Chamber.

The main focuses of the task force will be:

to identify key performance and economic indicators and develop a plan accordingly

to establish a business recovery fund and develop grant and loan criteria, and measure its impact

to research best practices to revive the economy and partner with the appropriate entities to implement those practices

and to explore opportunities for systemic change exposed by the pandemic to improve Spartanburg’s overall business environment

Task Force members represent the diversity of the county and all come with local government, business, non-profit and community development expertise.

The Spartanburg Chamber is seeking community feedback for Bringing Back the Burg’s focuses, as well. Suggestions for task force goals can be sent to [email protected].

Prepared by the Spartanburg Chamber.