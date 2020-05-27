Spartanburg High School to Hold Commencement on Saturday, May 30

Spartanburg High School will hold its Class of 2020 commencement exercises on Saturday, May 30, at Viking Stadium.

This year, there will be a livestream graduation for all who may not be able to attend for various reasons due to COVID-19.

Rest assured that you can watch the live stream here or on the District 7 YouTube Channel. The live stream ceremony will begin at 9:00 a.m. on May 30.

Please share this with extended family members so they may also be able to see and celebrate the Senior Class of 2020!

Visit www.spartanburg7.org for additional information.