City Council Passes First Reading of Upcoming Fiscal Year Budget, Hears Update From Police Chief

After assessing the damage COVID-19 has done to the City of Spartanburg coffers, City Manager Chris Story laid out the ramifications of the estimated $1.8 million loss in revenue in the upcoming fiscal year 2020-2021 budget. Those losses will largely come out of the city’s Hospitality Tax revenue and business license revenue.

The city will postpone renovation of the former Integral Solutions building at 450 Wofford Street for use as a new central fire station as well as deferring major equipment purchases.

The budget will also not include pay increases for employees and some positions currently open will not be filled until a later date. Story cited the city’s strong fiscal position prior to the COVID-19 as reason for why the impact was not worse, with no city employees having been furloughed as a result of the pandemic and no cuts to services having been instituted.

City council voted 7-0 to approve the budget’s first reading. A final reading will be held at their next meeting on June 22. For a full look at the draft fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, follow this link.

City council also heard an update from Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson on City Police operations and use-of-force protocols. As part of the presentation, the Chief provided information on the two citizen boards directly involved in Police Department operations:

Civil Service Commission: This 4-member board provides an appeals and hearing process for police and fire personnel who are suspended, demoted, or dismissed. Upon review, the commission makes a recommendation to the City Manager regarding each case. The board also, at the request of the Police Chief or Fire Chief, can assist in the hiring of personnel.

Public Safety Committee: This 12-member board develops, promotes, and supports the programs and efforts of the city’s police and fire Departments. Members receive updates related to complaints against police and fire personnel, policies, and crime data. Members also provide feedback regarding safety concerns related to the city.

Residents interested in providing feedback regarding these boards and the scope of their work related to our Police Department and their policies are encouraged to call 864-596-2376 or email [email protected] to share their thoughts and concerns as we continue the conversation around policing and oversight in our community.

For more from the city council meeting on June 8, see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, June 8, 2020 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.