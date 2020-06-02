Class of 2020 Makes Converse History With First Virtual Commencement

Converse has experienced many ‘firsts’ and milestones in just the first five months of 2020.

In March, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Converse shifted to teaching all classes online, and most employees began working remotely. Sadly, the pandemic also meant postponing or canceling many Converse traditions including Reunion, Founder’s Day, and Commencement.

However, Converse was determined to celebrate its seniors who have spent the past few years diligently working towards their degrees. Faculty and staff worked tirelessly to develop a virtual tribute to the 2020 graduates, being mindful to include traditional elements of Commencement.

In May, Converse celebrated another ‘first’: its first virtual Commencement.

The virtual ceremony recognized graduates and paid tribute to the dedicated Converse community while honoring many of the time-honored Commencement traditions. It even included the traditional morning bell-ringing as students, faculty, and staff would process from Wilson Hall to Zimmerli Performance Center’s Twichell Auditorium.

A highlight each year at Commencement are the compelling music performances by Converse’s Petrie School of Music. As always, they rose to the challenge and produced these performances virtually.

Richard Wagner’s Ride of the Valkyries, a collaboration of thirteen students and three faculty members, was a complex, virtual undertaking and involved in-depth editing and engineering, in addition to the typical rehearsals.

Director of the Petrie School of Music, Dr. Chris Vaneman explained the process of coordinating this new endeavor. Each student received a video of the conductor, Dr. Keith Jones, and accompanists Dr. Doug Weeks and Professor Mildred Roche performing the piece. Students then evaluated the printed score, learned their individual parts, and reviewed video recording instructions. They rehearsed virtually with their voice professors, then recorded themselves singing, while viewing the conducting and accompaniment video.

Music major Tyerra Clayborne ’20 (Nisbet Honors) took the technical reins from there. Tyerra had previous experience working with editing software with her own band, Sorry, Peach. With guidance from Professor Roche, Tyerra edited the recordings together to create the final video—a massive endeavor.

“The students had a wide variety of microphones and recording equipment, so Tyerra had sound editing to do as well as video editing. And don’t forget, she then had to align all the individual tracks,” Dr. Vaneman explained.

The result was a cohesive demonstration of the collaboration and talent of Converse’s renowned Petrie School of Music.

Watch Commencement:

Converse conferred 201 undergraduate degrees and 133 graduate degrees to students who spent their last few weeks of classes unexpectedly learning via Zoom, Google Hangouts, and various other online learning tools. This was in addition to adapting to a new way of living while making plans for new jobs and grad schools. In true Converse fashion, faculty, students, and staff stepped up to the challenge and persevered.

About the Undergraduate Class of 2020:

22% are first-generation college students.

14% are student-athletes.

9% are Converse II students, age 24 and older.

20 undergraduates received degrees with multiple majors.

5 undergraduates received two undergraduate degrees while at Converse.

12 undergraduates are second cohort of the Converse International School.

9 undergraduates are ‘Legacies” (direct descendants of Converse Alumnae).

Members of the Class of 2020 have been accepted to prestigious graduate programs including: Kings College London, Coventry University, George Washington University, MUSC College of Pharmacy, Charleston School of Law, University of Hong Kong, Medical University of South Carolina, and Florida State University.