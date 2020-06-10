Faster Broadband Now Available in Campobello and Inman

As part of ongoing investments, Kinetic by Windstream has deployed fiber to bring fast internet to the homes and businesses of Campobello and Inman.

“Fast, reliable broadband is central to the economic development of the communities we serve, and we are proud to make this investment in Campobello and Inman,” said Jeff Small, president of the company’s consumer and small and midsize business segment. “We’re proud to empower the communities we serve with access to the fastest internet services available anywhere.”

The deployment brings up to Gig speeds to approximately 800 homes and businesses in the Campobello and Inman area. Residential customers can take advantage of these speeds to work from home, to stream video or for gaming while safely navigating the internet with the benefit of the company’s Kinetic Secure service. Business customers can take advantage of fiber fast speed offers together with Kinetic’s voice and collaboration system.

The project is part of a multi-year investment program to deploy in fiber and fiber-like services to communities across the Kinetic network. That investment means when internet use soared more than 30 percent earlier this year, the network was well-equipped to handle it without slowing down.

Customers can call 855.804.6925 to find out if they are eligible for a speed upgrade and how Kinetic can help meet their home or business needs.

To learn more about Kinetic by Windstream, visit www.windstream.com.