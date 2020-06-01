How Many Backyard Birds Have You Spotted?

We’re all spending a little more time at home these days, but the birds outside our windows are more active than ever with the arrival of spring.

Whether you’re a beginner birder, or consider yourself a seasoned pro, The Nature Conservancy wants to know what birds you’ve seen.

Take the backyard birding survey and let The Nature Conservancy know how many birds you’ve spotted.

Here are a few items that can assist you with identification.

1. Notebook. Keep a small notebook to take notes on what you see and hear. You may think you’ll remember but once you are presented with several similar options, you will be grateful for the reminders you recorded. Jot down as many details as possible. Color, shape, size, field marks, behavior, sounds, etc.

2. Camera. If you can take photos, they may be the best tool to assist with identification. However, do not get so caught up in taking a photo that you miss the opportunity to really observe the bird and its behaviors and sounds.

3. Field Guide. A good field guide is a must. If you do not own one, download a field guide such as the Audubon app. Spend some time browsing the field guide to become familiar with species you may encounter in your yard.

You can also check out The Nature Conservancy’s Backyard Birding guide which features photographs and descriptions of several common birds. Also check out The Audobon’s Bird Guide which includes a larger selection.