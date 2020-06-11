Hub City Press Announces Amazon Literary Partnership Grant Funding

Hub City Press is among the list of 2020 Amazon Literary Partnership Grant recipients, collectively awarded a total of more than $1 million.

The Amazon Literary Partnership (ALP) has a goal of helping writers tell their stories and find their readers, empowering writers to create, publish, learn, teach, experiment and thrive. Since 2009, ALP is committed to uplifting and amplifying the voices of overlooked or marginalized writers by supporting the literary community through grants to writing programs and nonprofit literary organizations.

“The Amazon Literary Partnership grants are awarded to innovative groups whose core mission have a deep impact on the lives of writers and the broader literary and publishing community,” said Alexandra Woodworth, Amazon Literary Partnership manager. “We are proud to support all of this year’s ALP grant recipients and applaud their commitment to nurturing a vibrant and diverse literary landscape.”

Among the organizations Amazon has supported over the years include the National Book Foundation, Cave Canem, PEN America, Poets & Writers, Girls Write Now, Hugo House, Lamda Literary Foundation, Loft Literary Center, National Novel Writing Month, Words Without Borders, Yaddo and many more. Through Amazon’s annual grants, Amazon supports literary centers, writing workshops, residencies, fellowships, literary magazines, independent publishers, and poetry and translation programs. Writers supported by some of these organizations have gone on to become best-selling and award-winning authors.

To learn more about the Amazon Literary Partnership, please visit www.amazonliterarypartnership.com and www.hubcity.org.