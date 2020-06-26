International Festival Returns to Downtown Spartanburg Oct 2-3

Spartanburg’s famous International Festival is set to take over downtown Spartanburg on October 2 and October 3. The 2020 festival will honor Colombia!

Long a hub of investment from businesses all over the globe, Spartanburg is truly an international city, with residents from more than 75 countries and more than 100 international businesses. To celebrate Spartanburg’s global appeal and its corresponding diversity, the City of Spartanburg hosted its first International Festival in 1985.

Today that festival has grown to become one of our city’s most popular, with more than 12,000 people descending on Barnet Park annually to celebrate and explore world cultures through food, music, dance, folk art, and much more.

The 2020 festival will be better than ever before as it’s moving to downtown and teaming up with Partners for Active Living for the annual Criterium. The City of Spartanburg would love for you to join it for this unique annual event. Applications for vendors are now posted on the festival website.

Visit www.spartanburginternationalfestival.com for additional information.