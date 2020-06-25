Save Energy in Your Household With A Smart Power Strip

Installing a smart power strip (or, advanced power strip) in your home is a quick and easy way to start saving money while making your household a little more energy efficient.

You may be asking yourself, “why should I bother with a power strip when I turn my electronics off, already?” The answer is quite easy: vampire loads; and no, this isn’t some cloaked villain that comes in and turns your electronics on when you aren’t looking.

Vampire loads continue to consume energy even when your devices are in sleep mode. Take for instance your smart TV, your laptop computer and your cable box, all these devices use energy when they’re off.

Incorporating a power strip into your home office or your entertainment centers are pretty easy, just make sure you’re on the hunt for a smart power strip! Traditional power strips house many different devices and use only one outlet, but remember, if devices are plugged in, they will continue to use energy. Smart power strips can actually cut power off and save energy since they are able to detect when a device is in standby mode.

Check out this easy-to-follow infographic from NREL to find the right smart power strip for you and your household.