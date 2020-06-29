South Carolina Announces COVID-19 Update for June 27th; Spartanburg County Reports 60 New Cases

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on June 27th a total of 1,599 new confirmed cases and 3 new probable cases of COVID-19, and 15 additional confirmed deaths and 2 additional probable deaths.

There are currently 908 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 31,850, probable cases to 89, confirmed deaths to 707, and probable deaths to 4.

The confirmed deaths occurred in 10 elderly individuals from Bamberg (1), Cherokee (1), Dillon (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Lexington (2), and Marion (1) counties, and five middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties. The probable deaths occurred in an elderly individual from Greenwood County (1), and an individual whose age category is still being determined from Spartanburg County (1).

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (3), Aiken (11), Allendale (1), Anderson (27), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (54), Berkeley (39), Calhoun (1), Charleston (280), Cherokee (6), Chester (3), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (6), Colleton (11), Darlington (11), Dillon (8), Dorchester (53), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (8), Florence (40), Georgetown (40), Greenville (164), Greenwood (41), Hampton (3), Horry (214), Jasper (7), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (19), Laurens (31), Lee (3), Lexington (76), Marion (5), Newberry (3), Oconee (29), Orangeburg (22), Pickens (64), Richland (111), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (60), Sumter (48), Union (1), Williamsburg (13), York (54)

The number of new probable cases are listed below.

Greenwood (1), Spartanburg (2)

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 389,096 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 8,170 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.6%.

More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 51 mobile testing events scheduled through July 30 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 2,778 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,728 are in use, which is a 73.56% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,728 inpatient beds currently used, 908 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.