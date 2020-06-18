Spartanburg Businesses Commit to Helping Stop the Spread of COVID-19

In addition to following CDC and SC DHEC industry-specific guidelines, many Spartanburg businesses have signed a pledge to safely “Bring Back the ‘Burg.”

Businesses who sign the “Bring Back the ‘Burg” pledge have committed to following several additional safety measures, including:

Screen Team Members: Monitoring employee health before each shift

Wear Masks: All staff will wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible

Hand Safety: Hand sanitizers and wash stations are available

Clean Environment: Cleaning thoroughly between guests

Provide Space: Following social distancing and capacity guidelines

The following Spartanburg businesses have signed the pledge so far:

Accommodations:

Auden Upstate

Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens

Residence Inn Spartanburg-Westgate

Corporations & Industry:

AFL

Custom Performance Engineering

Greer CPW

Milliken & Company

Secondary Solutions, Inc.

Siemens

Healthcare:

Breath of Life CPR, Health and Wellness, LLC

Comfort Keepers

Davis Audiology

Griswold Home Care

Home Instead Senior Care

The Inverness at Spartanburg

New Day Clubhouse

Palmetto Proactive Healthcare



Food & Beverage:

Cribb’s Kitchen

Eggs Up Grill

FR8yard

Little River Roasting

Monster Subs Downtown Spartanburg

RJ Rockers Brewery & Restaurant

Spartanburg Meat Processing Co.

Texas Roadhouse

The Kennedy

Nonprofit & Education:

Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, Inc.

Chapman Cultural Center

Converse College

Lifelong Learning at Wofford

Mary Black Foundation

Sherman College of Chiropractic

Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate-Spartanburg

The Spartanburg Academic Movement

Triple Tree Aerodome

Retail:

Blueberries Plus

Carolina Cash Co

Christmas Hill Tree Farm

Hodge Floors

Market on Main

Olive and Then Some

Remember This

Showoffs Kids Boutique

TJC Gallery

Young Office

Personal Services:

Anne & K African Hair Braiding

Dream Vacations

Fosters Beauty and Barber LLC

Hair It Is Inc.

Jennifer on Mane Salon

Live Fit Now LLC

Master’s Mark Dry Cleaners

Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agent

Studio Rejuvenate

Upstate Laser Services

Professional Services:

Bi-Lingual Secretary

Brando Brand Recognition & Awards

Good Life Financial Services

Interchange Staffing Services LLC

McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

Other Products & Services:

Fastenal

Foam Insulation Company Inc

Infinite supply company

Kelly Moving

River Rock Tire

Upstate Auto Electric

Own a Spartanburg business? Make your commitment at BringingBacktheBurg.com.

List last updated on June 16, 2020. Visit BringingBacktheBurg.com for additional information and updates.

