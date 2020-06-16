The Summer Reading for All Program Returns to Spartanburg Public Libraries

The Spartanburg County Public Libraries’ Summer Reading for All 2020 program is taking place now through July 31. It’s not too late to join the fun!

All ages (children, tweens, teens and adults) can read 9 books or for 9 hours to complete and win a prize. Visit the program website to learn more about prizes and virtual programming offered this summer.

To participate visit any branch library to pick up a Summer Reading card. You can also visit the Spartanburg County Public Libraries website to print a copy of the Summer Reading card or request a copy be mailed to you.

Please contact your local branch library or the numbers below if you have questions.

Children and Tweens – 864-596-3504

Teens – 864-596-3506

Adults – 864-596-3502

Prepared by Spartanburg County Public Libraries.