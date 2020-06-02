Stephen Colbert Encourages South Carolinians to #StaySCStrong

Stephen Colbert has joined the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to encourage South Carolinians to continue to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

As part of DHEC’s #StaySCStrong influencer campaign, Colbert and other fellow prominent South Carolinians are sharing educational video messages on steps residents can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

“Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Colbert in his video feature. “If you must be out and about, please remember to maintain six feet of social distance and cover your face with a mask. That’s how we all Stay SC Strong.”

Recently, the agency also shared a video featuring singer and songwriter Darius Rucker who offered words of inspiration and encouraged South Carolinians to stay strong. “If we stay careful, stay connected, spread caring, we’ll get through this,” Rucker said.

Public service announcement videos also feature Congressman James Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, Closing the Gap in Health Care Founder Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell, University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley, and Ron and Natalie Daise from Nickelodeon’s Gullah Gullah Island. The PSAs are available to view and share here.

For more information about DHEC’s #StaySCStrong campaign and to learn how you can make and share your own video, visit scdhec.gov/stayscstrong.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.