Ten at the Top Completes Listening Tour of Non-Urban Upstate Counties

To help better understand the concerns and challenges being faced by communities across the Upstate, Ten at the Top recently completed a “Listening Tour” of the seven non-urban counties in the region (all counties except Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg).

Each session included input from leaders from local governments, community organizations, businesses and other local stakeholders.

You can read the summaries from all seven sessions on the Virtual Listening Tour web page.

While each county had their own nuances and distinct approach to responding to the pandemic, there were a number of similarities across the region.

Most encouragingly, each county reported that overall the response to provide needed services to those facing immediate hardship has been successful in meeting the general needs of all residents, including children, seniors and college students. Another commonality has been a collaborative spirit as many local entities, including some that had not previously worked together, have collaborated to meet the needs of local residents.

Communication has been an important element and communities have used a variety of methods to ensure residents are aware of programs as well as health services. Social media has played an important role in many communities, but with a significant portion of residents in rural counties not serviced by high speed internet, that approach has not reached all residents.

Accessible and affordable internet was a theme across the region. In some communities, school buses were deployed to help residents connect to internet, especially to assist students. However, with transportation also an issue for some residents, reaching an internet hot spot was not always possible.

With many businesses shut down for an extended period of time due to the stay at home order issued by Governor McMaster, there is great concern about how quickly small businesses can recover. Many communities have worked with business service agencies to help ensure their business owners are able to connect to government support programs developed to reduce the impacts on local businesses. In addition, many local business organizations have been providing marketing and promotional support for local businesses.

One interesting commonality among the communities is that while COVID-19 has spotlighted issues including internet accessibility and fragility of small businesses in rural communities, there are also a number of issues that were of concern prior to COVID-19 that remain priorities across the Upstate.

Mobility and lack of transportation access has become a regional priority in recent years, especially for many residents of rural communities who are unable to improve their personal economic mobility due to lack of access to transportation. Skill training also remains an issue in many Upstate counties as the technical colleges, Workforce Boards and others continue to provide a critical service to help people gain skills needed for higher paying jobs.

The input provided during the seven listening tour sessions connects well to a number of efforts that TATT and other regional partners have been working on in recent years, specifically related to transportation & mobility, entrepreneur & small business support and senior needs.

In the coming weeks TATT will be developing specific outreach efforts to help support Upstate communities as they continue to address the ongoing challenges related to the global pandemic.

Visit the Ten at the Top website for additional information and future updates.

Prepared by Ten at the Top.