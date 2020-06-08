Ten at The Top Moves Upstate Summit to May 5, 2021

Due to ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19, Ten at the Top’s Upstate Summit originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, 2020, has been postponed to Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The health and safety of the community has always been of the utmost importance to Ten at the Top and it is critical to play a responsible role that reflects the organization’s mission to make the Upstate region stronger together.

Given the large number of attendees at this biennial event, it was clear that deferring the event to a later date was the most optimal decision to make and implement moving forward.

“We are certainly living in unique and unprecedented times. Given the importance of taking precautions to further prevent the spread of this virus, moving the event date was ultimately the best decision to make for our attendees, supporters, and the Upstate region as a whole,” said Dean Hybl, Executive Director of Ten at the Top. “This date change will allow us to enhance the overall event experience and dive deeper into Richard Florida’s focus on ‘The New Urban Crisis,’ by waiting until a more appropriate time to host a large-scale event.”

The one-day summit held at the Greenville Convention Center currently plans to maintain the focus on the “The New Urban Crisis”, as best-selling author, Richard Florida, will remain the keynote speaker. Richard Florida’s book The New Urban Crisis: How Our Cities Are Increasing Inequality, Deepening Segregation and Failing the Middle Class—and What We Can Do About It, explores the recent trend of the young, educated, and affluent flooding back into living in American cities, reversing past trends of suburban flight and urban decline. The TATT Summit Committee, made up of members from the Board of Directors, will continue to monitor the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and could implement minor changes to the program if it seems warranted.

