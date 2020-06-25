Voting is now open for the 2020 Best of the Upstate Awards hosted by the Greenville News. Each year people throughout the Upstate vote for their favorites that make the Upstate a great place to live, work, and play.

This year’s primary categories include:

– Food & Drink

– Automotive Sales and Service

– Culture Arts & Entertainment

– Health & Beauty

– News & the Media

– Real Estate Banking & Finance

– Recreation

– Services

– Shops and Wares

– Upstate Living

– Social Distancing Response

Vote for your favorite businesses in each of the categories by visiting www.greenvilleonline.com/bestof and following all posted instructions. Voting will remain open through July 2, 2020.