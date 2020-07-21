Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense Establishing Operations in Upstate

Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense, a leading military aviation sustainment provider, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s $1.2 million investment will create 21 new manufacturing jobs.

Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense partners with more than 35 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and provides military aircraft aftermarket parts and distribution services, repair and overhaul capabilities, along with engineered product solutions.

Located at 508 Matrix Parkway in Greenville, Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense’s new facility will allow the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand. The strategic position of the new facility allows the company to leverage existing relationships to support tactical platform growth. The site will be a central location to house inventory, along with a prime location to expand the company’s Engineered Products business segment.

“We are extremely excited to expand our manufacturing footprint into the Greenville, South Carolina market manufacturing cluster. We recognized an opportunity to grow our relationships in the region and build upon our foundation,” said Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense Vice President of Business Integration Tony Grant. “The state has welcomed us with open arms, and we very much look forward to the growth of our organization attributed to our strategic footprint in Greenville.”

The new facility is expected to be online by September 30, 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense team should visit www.aeroprecision.com/careers.