BMW of North America Reports Q2 2020 Sales Results

BMW of North America has announced Q2 2020 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.

For the sales period ending June 30, 2020, BMW brand sales totaled 50,957 vehicles, a decrease of 39.3% vs the 83,976 vehicles sold in the same time period last year.* MINI brand sales totaled 5,288 vehicles, a decrease of 41.5% vs the 9,044 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2019.*

Since the onset of the global pandemic in the U.S. in mid-March, BMW has instituted a number of measures to sell and service vehicles across the U.S. While the situation has differed greatly from state-to-state, at many locations, BMW has accelerated its use of digital sales practices, allowing customers to move further down the path to purchase online before visiting a store, and enabled virtual transactions so that purchases may be completed digitally and vehicles delivered. Dealers are also offering “invisible” service where vehicles in need of service or maintenance are picked up and dropped off without interaction.

“While automotive sales in the U.S. continue to be impacted by the ongoing global pandemic, the situation has provided an opportunity to institute new practices and find new ways to better serve our customers,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “As a result of these efforts and with the great partnership of our dealers, we have seen an increase in sales over each month of the quarter, which gives us reason to be cautiously optimistic for the second half of the year. As we continue to navigate these uncertain waters, we will always prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our employees, dealers and customers.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q2 2020

Q2 2020 Q2 2019* % YTD 2020 YTD 2019* % BMW passenger cars 26,335 44,387 -40.7% 56,917 83,179 -31.6% BMW light trucks 24,622 39,589 -37.8% 53,495 71,024 -24.7% TOTAL BMW 50,957 83,976 -39.3% 110,412 154,203 -28.4% TOTAL MINI 5,288 9,044 -41.5% 10,525 17,116 -38.5%

MINI Brand Sales

MINI USA reported 5,288 vehicles sold during the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 41.5% from the 9,044 sold during the same quarter a year ago.*

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 26,720 vehicles during the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 11.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 51,465 vehicles during the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 19.4% from the same quarter a year ago.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 2,153 vehicles during the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 39.7% from the same quarter a year ago.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 5,250 vehicles during the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 35.4% from the same quarter a year ago.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q2 2020

Q2 2020 Q2 2019 % YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % BMW CPO 26,720 30,181 -11.5% 54,262 57,663 -5.9% BMW Total Pre-Owned 51,465 63,885 -19.4% 104,418 123,241 -15.3% MINI CPO 2,153 3,570 -39.7% 4,617 6,580 -29.8% MINI Total Pre-Owned 5,250 8,133 -35.4% 10,840 15,199 -28.7%

* In connection with a review of its sales and related reporting practices, BMW Group revised certain retail vehicle delivery data retrospectively for the period from 2015 through 2019 in its six most significant markets, including the United States. Additional information can be found in the March 12th press release announcing BMW Group’s financial results for 2019 and in BMW Group’s 2019 Annual Report.