City Council Approves Annual Street Resurfacing Contract, Discusses Mask Ordinance Enforcement

At a recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council approved this year’s annual street resurfacing project in a 6-0 vote (council member Jamie Fulmer was absent from the meeting). King Asphalt Inc. of Liberty, SC was the low bidder at $967,645.

View the full list of the city streets to be paved this year to see which streets will be repaved.

Council also discussed enforcement options for the mask ordinance passed during a special meeting on June 26. The 60-day ordinance requires everyone entering a grocery store or pharmacy in the city to wear a mask or suitable face covering while inside the establishment and requires masks for all employees of restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, and pharmacies when those employees have face-to-face interaction with the public.

Individuals who fail to comply are subject to a fine of $25 and businesses that fail to comply are subject to a fine of $100.

City Manager Chris Story told council that no citations have been issued yet for violation of the ordinance, saying that staff had taken the approach of having conversations with business owners and managers about the ordinance to explain the requirements. After a lengthy discussion, most council members indicated that increased enforcement may be warranted going forward, with some urging caution about diverting City Police Department resources away from more serious crimes. Story also said that City Code Enforcement Officers would be able to issue citations as well, providing another possibility for increased enforcement.

Council member Meghan Smith made a motion that city council should return to virtual meetings in light of a statewide spike in COVID-19 cases but failed to get a second for her motion. City council began meeting in-person at a larger location at the Spartanburg Marriott in order to maintain better social distancing on June 9.

For more from the Monday, July 13 Spartanburg City Council meeting, see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, July 13, 2020 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.