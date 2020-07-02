City of Spartanburg Announces Face-covering Requirement for Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, and City Facilities

The City of Spartanburg recently announced new face-covering requirements for grocery stores, pharmacies, city facilities, and more.

As of Monday, June 29, 2020, face coverings are required at the following establishments:

All persons entering a grocery store or pharmacy in the city must wear a mask or suitable face covering while inside the establishment.

All persons entering city facilities must wear a mask or suitable face covering while inside the building

All restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the city must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times when having face-to-face interactions with the public.

All persons who fail to comply will be subject to a fine of $25, and all businesses that fail to comply will be subject to a fine of $100.

Visit the City of Spartanburg website for additional information and for the latest COVID-19 updates.

