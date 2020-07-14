Dominion Energy South Carolina Offering Small Businesses Big Benefits Through Increased Program Incentives

Dominion Energy’s Small Business Energy Solutions Program recently increased incentives from 80% of project costs to 90% of costs – up to $6,000 – for eligible small businesses and nonprofit customers to install energy-efficient lighting and refrigeration upgrades.

“We are committed now more than ever to helping small businesses and nonprofit organizations save energy and money,” said Annika Goodson, program manager. “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to present economic challenges for business owners across our state. The incentive increase will help offset the costs of energy-efficient upgrades while helping small business owners and nonprofits keep more money in their pockets.”

Program benefits include the following:

Free on-site energy analysis of lighting or refrigeration.

Simple, cost-effective options and easy-to-follow recommendations to help manage lighting or refrigeration expenses.

Financial incentives that cover up to 90% (not to exceed $6,000) of the cost of most lighting and refrigeration projects with a potentially fast return on investment.

Local, pre-qualified contractors to perform the work at the convenience of the business, as well as removal and environmentally friendly disposal of old fluorescent lamps and ballasts.

The Small Business Energy Solutions Program is available to Dominion Energy South Carolina’s small business and small, nonprofit customers with five or fewer electric service accounts and an annual energy use of 350,000 kilowatt hours or less. For information about how to participate and complete program eligibility, contact 877-784-7234 or visit DominionEnergySC.com/smallbusiness.

Along with helping customers become more energy efficient, Dominion Energy South Carolina is working to safeguard the health of the communities we serve. During the pandemic, company employees and program representatives are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing when possible.

Prepared by Dominion Energy.