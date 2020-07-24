Donors to Receive Free COVID-19 Antibody Testing at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Blood Drive

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and The Blood Connection (TBC) are partnering to host a large community blood drive at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Friday, July 24.

The blood drive is scheduled from 10 am to 6 pm inside the auditorium. Those who complete a blood donation will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing and a $10 VISA card.

This drive comes at a time of great need for blood products. Historically for TBC, the summer months have reflected lower donation numbers.

“Before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blood Connection has been valuable community partner, helping to sustain the blood supply on which our patients depend,” said Lori McMillan, vice president of professional services at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “Now, more than ever, we encourage residents to support our community by donating at the blood drive on July 24.”

TBC began offering COVID-19 antibody testing to all donors at no cost in May. The test, which will provide blood donors with a positive or negative result in seven business days, will be included in the normal panel of testing that is done for all complete blood donations. Donors do not need to opt in to this testing. TBC wants to ensure that all donors are aware that this is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19 infection. The FDA and the CDC have both said that a positive antibody test result does not prove the individual has immunity to the virus and that research of the antibodies is still being conducted.

All Upstate hospitals, including Spartanburg Regional, exclusively receive their blood products from TBC. Those products help hundreds of local patients per year. The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium was chosen because it allows for the recommended social distancing space between donors. TBC ensures that all donors are healthy through wellness screenings prior to their donation and the organization is taking extra precautionary measures to ensure donation sites are clean places to donate blood. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, blood centers and hospitals are pleading for anyone who is feeling healthy to do their part and donate blood. These special precautions will be taken during this drive to limit exposure and encourage social distancing:

• Donor flow will be set up to limit interaction between donors.

• All TBC staff will be wearing masks. Donors are highly encouraged to wear masks; however, they will not be provided.

• Donor chairs will be spaced as far apart as possible.

• Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to control social distancing. Make an appointment by visiting thebloodconnection.org or by calling 864-751-1155.

Appointments are strongly recommended in order to control social distancing and limit interaction. Donors can find their antibody test results in their online donor portal (not on the TBC app) seven business days after donation. Donors can make an appointment at thebloodconnection.org. To contact TBC, please call 864-751-1155.