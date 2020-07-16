GSP Airport Installs PPE Vending Machines

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has installed two new vending machines to provide air travelers the opportunity to purchase personal protection equipment (PPE) without interrupting their journey.

The Clean&Safe Travels vending kiosks offer face masks, hand sanitizers, gloves and a selection of health and travel products. The machines are located in high traffic areas of Concourse A and Concourse B.

“At GSP, we are always looking for new ways to exceed our customers’ expectations. PPE vending machines are a perfect complement to our airport-wide efforts to combat the spread of the Coronavirus,” said GSP’s President and CEO Dave Edwards.

As part of GSP’s Prepare for Take Off initiative, the airport has installed plexiglass shields in high traffic areas, encouraged the use of face masks by airport workers and passengers, placed hundreds of social distancing reminders, added hand sanitizing stations, and expanded the airport’s enhanced cleaning procedures.

“Prepango is a leader in specialty vending concepts for airports. We imagine and execute exciting, automated concepts that we feel enhance the travel experience including machines to dispense cupcakes, cosmetics, LEGO, electronics and pharmacy items. So, Clean&Safe Travels PPE Vending was a natural fit for us”, said Marcos Modiano, CEO of Prepango, LLC.

Learn more at gspairport.com.