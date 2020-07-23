GSP International Airport Opens New Online Store

The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is making it easier to travel in style with a new online store featuring GSP-branded items.

“We receive many requests for GSP-branded merchandise,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO for GSP. “It is gratifying to see such a high level of community support in the region for GSP.”

Items offered at the online store include luggage tags, golf towels, novelty socks, and much more. Passengers and airport enthusiasts alike now have more options to show off their love of travel and share the GSP brand with friends, family, and associates.

The GSP Online Store can be found at www.gspairport.com/shop. Items purchased through the store can be shipped or travelers can pick up items at the airport’s Information Center during their next visit to the airport.

“As passenger activity returns and our airline partners resume service to more popular destinations, we hope to see plenty of GSP items around the community and across the country,” said Scott Carr, Vice President of Commercial Business and Communications.

GSP encourages passengers to share photos of their new airport gear on social media using #flyGSP.

Visit www.gspairport.com for additional info.