Liven Up Your Space With These Pet-Friendly Plants!

Plants can really liven up a space, but some varieties can make pets seriously sick, making it difficult to know which plants you can bring home without worry.

That’s why the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (APCC) has put together a handy list of 11 common houseplants that are pet-friendly for your home and yard.

1. American Rubber Plant

Common Names: Pepper Face, Baby Rubber Plant

Fun Fact: There are more than 1,000 species of this plant!

2. Spider Plant

Common Names: Ribbon plant, Anthericum, Spider Ivy

Fun Fact: Grows 60 cm tall. Removes formaldehyde, xylene and toluene from the air.

3. Cast Iron Plant

Common Names: Cast Iron Plant, Bar-room Plant

Fun Fact: Native to Japan and Taiwan.

4. Christmas Cactus

Common names: Easter Cactus, Holiday Cactus

Fun Fact: Native to Brazil and blooms in December, thus its name—Christmas Cactus.

5. African Violet

Common Names: Cape Marigold

Fun Fact: There are approximately 20 species and thousands of hybrids.

6. Phalaenopsis Orchid

Common Names: Moth Orchid, Moon Orchid, Butterfly Orchid, Phals

Fun Fact: Flowers can last for three months or longer from one blub. There are over 50 species and hundreds of hybrids.

7. Boston Fern

Common Names: Boston Fern, Sword Fern

Fun Fact: Fronds grow approximately three feet tall.

8. Donkey’s Tail (Succulent)

Common Names: Horse’s Tail, Burro’s Tail, Lamb’s Tail

Fun Fact: Native to south Mexico. Donkey’s tail is a blooming plant but rarely blooms indoors.

9. Gerbera Daisy

Common Names: Transvaal Daisy, African Daisy, Veldt Daisy, Gerber Daisy

Fun Fact: They can grow 24 inches tall. If they are grown indoors, they can bloom any time of year and blooms can last four to six weeks.

10. Blue Echeveria (succulent)

Common Names: Maroon Chenille, Painted Lady, Copper Rose, Wax Rosette, Plush Plant, Hen and Chicks

Fun Fact: They can grow up to 8 inches tall. In summer, this plant blooms small bell-shaped flowers that are orange, yellow and pink. Blooming can last for several weeks.

11. Parlor Palm

Common Names: Miniature Fish Tail Dwarf Palm, Good Luck Palm, Bamboo Palm

Fun Fact: Even with sunlight, the parlor palm is a slow grower, often taking years to reach its full height of three to four feet tall.

If you suspect your pet has been exposed to any poisonous substances or potentially toxic plants, contact your veterinarian or call APCC at (888) 426-4435 immediately.

Prepared by ASPCA.