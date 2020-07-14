OneSpartanburg Awards $10K to Spartanburg Academic Movement’s ‘Smart Start’ Program

“Our analysis has shown that over 19% of our students across Spartanburg County that have said they’re going to college are not actually enrolling. We need to change that,” said Meghan Smith, Director of College and Career Readiness for the Spartanburg Academic Movement.

To remedy that, the Spartanburg Academic Movement is introducing Smart Start, a program designed to help students bridge the gap between their intention to start college and their actual enrollment. OneSpartanburg is proud to contribute $10,000 to pilot the program, furthering our partnership with SAM to develop homegrown talent from cradle to career.

The Smart Start program will soon connect 23 community members who have volunteered to serve as mentors with more than 100 graduated Spartanburg High School seniors who have been invited to participate in the program. Mentors and students will communicate through secure text lines. Students who complete the program and enroll in college will earn $250 in credits to their college’s bookstore to offset expenses for books, supplies or technology.

“We at Spartanburg High School are so appreciative of this opportunity for our recent graduates. Our most sincere thanks to OneSpartanburg for the generous donation and Spartanburg Academic Movement for the partnership to help ensure these targeted students follow through with all the steps to enroll in college,” said Piper Holmes, Assistant Director of Guidance at Spartanburg High School.

Visit the Spartanburg Academic Movement website for additional information.