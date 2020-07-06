Refresco Expanding Operations in Upstate; 40 New Jobs Expected

Refresco, an independent bottler for retailers and A-brands in Europe and North America, has announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The company’s investment is projected to create 40 new jobs.

Refresco’s new expansion will be located at its 1990 Hood Road plant in Greer and it will enable the company to meet growing demand for beverage manufacturing. Additional packaging, processing, and quality testing equipment will be procured as part of this expansion.

“The entire team at Refresco in Greer has worked hard to earn this opportunity to grow the business. I couldn’t be more proud of the employees I have the privilege to lead and represent,” said Refresco Greer Plant Manager William Wise. “They have demonstrated consistency in manufacturing excellence, and as a result, have attracted new business and new customers. We are excited to take this next step and to build on our success!”

The project is expected to be completed by late December 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Refresco team should visit www.refresco.com/en/careers/endless-opportunities.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with costs related to this project.