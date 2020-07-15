SC Manufacturing Extension Partnership Training Goes Online

The South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership recently announced SCMEP Online, a new online training portal that offers complete convenience and maximum impact in employee training specifically for SC manufacturers.

The 24/7/365 availability means participants have unlimited flexibility, and the platform makes it easy for companies to track their employees’ progress. Rollout of the new training platform has already begun, and classes are scheduled to be added weekly on the SCMEP website.

SCMEP Online also gives manufacturers additional world-class training options while team members are practicing social distancing. SCMEP President, Chuck Spangler, expects SCMEP Online to reach consumers across the state who wish to improve their skill set with a busy schedule. “Learning is changing as new technologies develop and SCMEP is bringing convenient learning to the workforce,” says Spangler.

The South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership (SCMEP) is a private, non-profit group that serves as a proven resource to South Carolina businesses, providing them with a range of innovative strategies and solutions. An affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), SCMEP operates under the US Department of Commerce to promote innovation and industrial competitiveness.

Visit the SCMEP website for additional information.