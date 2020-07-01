Spartanburg Businesses Commit to Helping Stop the Spread of COVID-19

In addition to following CDC and SC DHEC industry-specific guidelines, many Spartanburg businesses have signed a pledge to safely “Bring Back the ‘Burg.”
Businesses who sign the “Bring Back the ‘Burg” pledge have committed to following several additional safety measures, including:
- Screen Team Members: Monitoring employee health before each shift
- Wear Masks: All staff will wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible
- Hand Safety: Hand sanitizers and wash stations are available
- Clean Environment: Cleaning thoroughly between guests
- Provide Space: Following social distancing and capacity guidelines
The following Spartanburg businesses have signed the pledge so far:
Accommodations:
AC Hotel Spartanburg
Auden Upstate
Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens
Marriott Spartanburg
Residence Inn Spartanburg-Westgate
Corporations & Industry:
AFL
Bondtex, Inc.
CINTAS
Custom Performance Engineering
Duke Energy
Greer CPW
Milliken & Company
Secondary Solutions, Inc.
Siemens
VuL Inc.
Waste Industries- GFL Environmental
Healthcare:
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
BenchMark Physical Therapy
Breath of Life CPR, Health and Wellness, LLC
Comfort Keepers
Davis Audiology
Griswold Home Care
Home Instead Senior Care
The Inverness at Spartanburg
New Day Clubhouse
Palmetto Proactive Healthcare
Surgery Center at Pelham
Visions Medical Health Care
Food & Beverage:
Cribb’s Kitchen
Ed’s All Purpose Seasoning and Rub LLC
Eggs Up Grill
FR8yard
Fratellos Restaurant
Growler Haus Spartanburg
Little River Roasting
Monster Subs Downtown Spartanburg
RJ Rockers Brewery & Restaurant
Spartanburg Meat Processing Co.
Starbucks Downtown Spartanburg
Texas Roadhouse
The Kennedy
Willy Taco
Experiences:
Chapman Cultural Center
The Children’s Museum of the Upstate-Spartanburg
Triple Tree Aerodome
TJC Gallery
Nonprofit & Education:
Brothers Restoring Urban Hope, Inc.
Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, Inc.
Converse College
Lifelong Learning at Wofford
Mary Black Foundation
Project HOPE Foundation
Sherman College of Chiropractic
Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce
Spartanburg Methodist College
Spartanburg Academic Movement
Spartanburg County Foundation
United Way of the Piedmont
Retail:
Baehr Feet Shoe Boutique
Blueberries Plus
Carolina Cash Co
Christmas Hill Tree Farm
Hub City Writers Project
Hodge Floors
Market on Main
Olive and Then Some
Pink On Main
Remember This
Showoffs Kids Boutique
Young Office
Personal Services:
ANEW Massage, LLC
Anne & K African Hair Braiding
Dream Vacations
Fosters Beauty and Barber LLC
Hair It Is Inc.
Jennifer on Mane Salon
Live Fit Now LLC
Master’s Mark Dry Cleaners
Studio Rejuvenate
Upstate Laser Services
Professional Services:
Bi-Lingual Secretary
Brando Brand Recognition & Awards
Good Life Financial Advisors
Interchange Staffing Services LLC
McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture
Other Products & Services:
Fastenal
Foam Insulation Company Inc
Infinite supply company
Kelly Moving
Miss Marion’s School of Dance
River Rock Tire
Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agent
Upstate Auto Electric
Own a Spartanburg business? Make your commitment at BringingBacktheBurg.com.
List last updated on June 29, 2020. Visit BringingBacktheBurg.com for additional information and updates.