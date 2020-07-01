Spartanburg Businesses Commit to Helping Stop the Spread of COVID-19

In addition to following CDC and SC DHEC industry-specific guidelines, many Spartanburg businesses have signed a pledge to safely “Bring Back the ‘Burg.”

Businesses who sign the “Bring Back the ‘Burg” pledge have committed to following several additional safety measures, including:

Screen Team Members: Monitoring employee health before each shift

Wear Masks: All staff will wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible

Hand Safety: Hand sanitizers and wash stations are available

Clean Environment: Cleaning thoroughly between guests

Provide Space: Following social distancing and capacity guidelines

The following Spartanburg businesses have signed the pledge so far:

Accommodations:

AC Hotel Spartanburg

Auden Upstate

Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens

Marriott Spartanburg

Residence Inn Spartanburg-Westgate

Corporations & Industry:

AFL

Bondtex, Inc.

CINTAS

Custom Performance Engineering

Duke Energy

Greer CPW

Milliken & Company

Secondary Solutions, Inc.

Siemens

VuL Inc.

Waste Industries- GFL Environmental

Healthcare:

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

BenchMark Physical Therapy

Breath of Life CPR, Health and Wellness, LLC

Comfort Keepers

Davis Audiology

Griswold Home Care

Home Instead Senior Care

The Inverness at Spartanburg

New Day Clubhouse

Palmetto Proactive Healthcare

Surgery Center at Pelham

Visions Medical Health Care



Food & Beverage:

Cribb’s Kitchen

Ed’s All Purpose Seasoning and Rub LLC

Eggs Up Grill

FR8yard

Fratellos Restaurant

Growler Haus Spartanburg

Little River Roasting

Monster Subs Downtown Spartanburg

RJ Rockers Brewery & Restaurant

Spartanburg Meat Processing Co.

Starbucks Downtown Spartanburg

Texas Roadhouse

The Kennedy

Willy Taco

Experiences:

Chapman Cultural Center

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate-Spartanburg

Triple Tree Aerodome

TJC Gallery



Nonprofit & Education:

Brothers Restoring Urban Hope, Inc.

Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, Inc.

Converse College

Lifelong Learning at Wofford

Mary Black Foundation

Project HOPE Foundation

Sherman College of Chiropractic

Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce

Spartanburg Methodist College

Spartanburg Academic Movement

Spartanburg County Foundation

United Way of the Piedmont

Retail:

Baehr Feet Shoe Boutique

Blueberries Plus

Carolina Cash Co

Christmas Hill Tree Farm

Hub City Writers Project

Hodge Floors

Market on Main

Olive and Then Some

Pink On Main

Remember This

Showoffs Kids Boutique

Young Office

Personal Services:

ANEW Massage, LLC

Anne & K African Hair Braiding

Dream Vacations

Fosters Beauty and Barber LLC

Hair It Is Inc.

Jennifer on Mane Salon

Live Fit Now LLC

Master’s Mark Dry Cleaners

Studio Rejuvenate

Upstate Laser Services

Professional Services:

Bi-Lingual Secretary

Brando Brand Recognition & Awards

Good Life Financial Advisors

Interchange Staffing Services LLC

McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

Other Products & Services:

Fastenal

Foam Insulation Company Inc

Infinite supply company

Kelly Moving

Miss Marion’s School of Dance

River Rock Tire

Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agent

Upstate Auto Electric

Own a Spartanburg business? Make your commitment at BringingBacktheBurg.com.

List last updated on June 29, 2020. Visit BringingBacktheBurg.com for additional information and updates.

