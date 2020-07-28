Spartanburg School District 7 Unveils 2020-21 Plans; Will Offer Both In-Person and Virtual Instruction

Based on recommendations from the state, along with feedback from parents and staff, Spartanburg School District 7 will offer two options for the 2020-2021 school year: An in-person learning plan and a fully virtual (online) learning plan.

The deadline to enroll in virtual instruction as well as school bus transportation is July 31, 2020. The first day of school will be Monday, August 17.

Families in the district will have two options for their students at the start of the academic year: A traditional in-person school schedule option (which includes a hybrid model where students would attend in-person a few days per week and eLearning other days) and a virtual school schedule option. The in-person option includes safety measures for students and staff, including a mask requirement and social distancing protocols at schools and offices.

For the virtual school schedule option, the district has created its new District 7 Virtual School, which will include live classroom instruction with District 7 teachers, independent work and opportunities for students to participate in after-school extracurricular activities at their school. Transportation arrangements to participate in after-school extracurricular activities is the responsibility of the student or family choosing the virtual school.

The Return to Learn plan provides the details that parents need to make informed decisions about their child’s educational experience this school year. The district hopes parents will weigh the benefits and differences between the choices, and it has attempted to make each choice a viable option for families.

Please visit the district’s Return to Learn Frequently Asked Questions page, which will expand daily as more information becomes available. If your question is not addressed there, please email it to [email protected].

Visit spart7.org for additional information.