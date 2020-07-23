USC Upstate Foundation and Mary Black School of Nursing Announce $15,000 Gift to Support Remote Proctoring

The USC Upstate Foundation and the Mary Black School of Nursing recently announced a $15,000 gift from a private family foundation based in the Upstate.

The grant will fund web cameras, software, and related fees so nursing students can complete Assessment Technology Institute (ATI) assessments remotely.

The ATI assessments are national standardized benchmarking examinations taken each semester that must be administered in person by a trained proctor. They help students identify their strengths and weaknesses in different subject areas so they are prepared to pass the National Council Licensure Examination for RNs and begin to practice.

When MBSON nursing courses shifted to mostly virtual instruction in the spring, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were unable to complete the required assessments.

This special project will allow MBSON to explore a newly developed remote proctoring service, Proctorio, that lets students complete proctored ATI examinations remotely.

Because the service requires all students to have a web camera so they can be viewed by the proctor during testing, MBSON will use part of the gift to purchase up to 200 web cameras that can be loaned to students who are unable to afford their own.

“Having this enhanced technology and proctoring service allows the school to be progressive and innovative as we continue to provide a high-quality education to our students amid COVID-19 and transition into the fall 2020 term,” said Dr. Shirleatha Lee, dean of MBSON.

“We are excited to have this opportunity, and our project champions are already being trained to be able to assist faculty and students when we return in the fall. New nurses are desperately needed in our communities, and we are grateful for the opportunity to embark on this initiative that will help us to serve our region, the state of South Carolina, and beyond.”

Visit uscupstate.edu for additional information.