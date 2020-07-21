White Oak Manor Partners With Chapman Cultural Center to Bring Live Music to Residents

You’ve probably seen musicians and performers in the Spartanburg Downtown Cultural District in the past few years as part of Chapman Cultural Center’s Downtown Programming, but did you know that Chapman Cultural Center can provide musicians for smaller crowds or private concerts?

With the support of The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and The City of Spartanburg, Chapman Cultural Center is able to foster a unique program for the Downtown Cultural District. Nowhere else in South Carolina are musicians and performers paid to busk at least 8 times a week, and permitted to busk outside of Chapman’s program as well.

Recently, local musician Dirk Schlingmann went to White Oak Manor, a skilled nursing facility for the elderly. Residents sat outside and enjoyed the sunny weather and guitar playing by Dirk, all while maintaining proper social distancing.

“The residents of White Oak Estates Independent Living Apartments are so appreciative of the Chapman Cultural Center for providing an afternoon of beautiful music that allowed us to escape the stresses of the recent pandemic. While it has been difficult to be socially distant, Dirk’s guitar strung us together as we listened to some familiar and new songs!” said Jennifer Wilson, White Oaks Apartment Manager.

“Music is healing, joyful and gives us hope. In times like these, the arts play an integral role in our lives at all times. White Oak Manor has been a major corporate donor to Chapman Cultural Center with unwavering support during our tough times and we are so glad to help them with music to help improve the quality of life and wellness for their residents and our fellow citizens of Spartanburg County!” said Jennifer Evins, President and CEO of Chapman Cultural Center.

Would you like to bring a musician or performer to your business? Visit Chapman Cultural Center’s website or contact CCC’s Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Barksdale at [email protected] or at 864-278-9678 to learn more.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.