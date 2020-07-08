Wofford College Releases Plan for Fall 2020 Campus Return

Wofford College has announced its plans to resume in-person classes during the fall of 2020. The plan, which is called Wofford Together, has an altered academic calendar, guidelines for various aspects of campus life and expectations for the Wofford community.

Students will begin returning to campus Aug. 26 before classes begin Aug. 31.

“We are ready to welcome our students, faculty and staff back to campus,” said Dr. Nayef Samhat, the college’s president. “There is no doubt that the fall semester will be different, but careful planning and a campus-wide commitment to keeping our community healthy will allow us to resume our commitment to the residential liberal arts educational experience that is at the core of Wofford College’s mission.”

Modifications to Wofford’s fall calendar include no fall break. In-person classes and student residency will end Friday, Nov. 20. The last week of classes and exams will be held remotely after Thanksgiving.

A few key components of the plan include protocols for:

Cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing.

Social distancing.

Facemask requirements.

Proper hygiene.

Health screening and monitoring.

Quarantine and isolation (if necessary).

Visitors to campus.

The plan was developed by a committee of faculty and staff from across campus. It is based on best practices promoted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American College Health Association (ACHA).

“We are in this together,” Samhat said. “That means making personal choices in consideration of others, remaining flexible to possible changes based on public health and governmental guidance and embracing our new normal on campus.”

Visit the Wofford College website for additional information.