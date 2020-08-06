Best Buy Unveils 103 MW Solar Array in South Carolina

In collaboration with solar developer X-Elio and U.S. Bank, Best Buy has unveiled a solar field in Martin, South Carolina. The project will produce 174,000 megawatt hours of clean electricity per year for the local power grid — enough to power the equivalent of 260 Best Buy stores for an entire year.

“We are proud of this investment in our community, which brings so many environmental and social benefits,” said Tim Dunn, head of environmental sustainability at Best Buy. “We have made great strides in reducing our carbon emissions, and this project is a big step toward achieving our future goals.”

The solar field will contribute 6% toward the company’s 75% carbon reduction goal, which has been aligned with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). For its collective efforts, Best Buy earned a spot on CDP’s Climate A List, which includes the top 2% of companies worldwide impacting climate change.

Best Buy has also reduced carbon emissions through LED lighting and a hybrid vehicle fleet.

Visit the Best Buy blog for additional information.