BMW X6 M and X7 Selected for Two Wards 10 Best Awards

BMW was recently named a Wards 10 Best UX (User Experience) award winner for the BMW X7, and the BMW X6 M was named a Wards 10 Best Interiors award winner.

BMW X7

The seven-passenger BMW X7 arrived in 2019 and immediately resonated with BMW customers looking for the increased space and comfort of a three-row Sports Activity Vehicle without any compromises in performance or handling which BMW is renowned for.

The X7’s luxuriously appointed interior is underpinned by the very best technology that BMW has to offer. Now in its seventh generation, BMW’s iDrive and the new Live Cockpit Professional work together to offer the driver and passengers multiple ways to interact with their Ultimate Driving Machine. Two 12.3-inch fully digital displays and large colorful head-up display deliver information in an easy to use and intuitive format. From the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant’s voice control to the central touch screen, hand gestures and familiar iDrive rotary controller, ways of interacting with your BMW has never been more effortless.

“We are grateful to the WardsAuto jurors for their continued vehicle testing in these unprecedented times to bring important information to the new car shoppers.” said Ralph Mahler, Head of BMW Product Planning and Strategy. “BMW first introduced the concept of iDrive nineteen years ago and with today’s seventh generation, it is truly the most intuitive interface in the industry. We want to offer our owners the choice to interact with their BMW in any way they want to, and our new user interface delivers on this promise.”

“The X7, BMW’s largest vehicle ever, incorporates the first-rate drivetrain and interior one would expect from the German luxury brand, but it’s also designed to sooth the soul with a user experience beyond compare,” says Tom Murphy, WardsAuto Managing Editor. “The X7 has a ‘Caring Car’ menu as part of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which serves as a portal to personal wellness and rejuvenation. The X7’s infotainment system also has ‘Experience Modes’ to tailor your ride for optimum comfort. The driver can toggle through ‘Executive,’ ‘Expressive’ and ‘Well Being,’ each one adjusting comfort settings based on your mood or situation. Beyond all that, the X7 has quick phone pairing, wireless charging, WiFi connectivity, up to eight USB ports, brilliant graphics, an intuitive iDrive user interface and top-notch driver-assistance systems. You can’t ask for much more.”

BMW X6 M

When the BMW X6 was first introduced, it started a completely new Sports Activity Coupe segment in the industry. Now, twelve years later, in its recently launched third generation, the X6 and the 600 hp X6 M in particular continue to win over enthusiasts not only in the U.S. but around the world.

“Customers are drawn to the X6 M’s muscular and outgoing personality.” said Ralph Mahler, Head of BMW Product Planning and Strategy. “We are especially proud of the global success story that this vehicle, designed for and built in the U.S. market, has become. The designers, engineers and product planners have all worked very hard to deliver on the customers’ expectations of their X6 M providing the absolute best combination of luxury and sport. We thank the WardsAuto editors for this important recognition and are happy to accept it on everyone’s behalf.”

“There are certain design and styling elements that make a BMW interior unmistakable.” said Tom Murphy, WardsAuto Managing Editor. “The dramatic coupe-like profile makes the X6 look much sportier than a conventional SUV, and the interior amplifies these themes with carbon-fiber trim, tri-color stitching and a color scheme that demands your attention. But it’s the seats, with hexagonal quilting on Merino leather, that shine as the brightest star in the X6 M interior, with integrated head restraints and massive shoulder and hip bolsters that secure front-row occupants for the full experience of the Ultimate Driving Machine.”

Prepared by BMW.