Census Home Visits Are Underway in Spartanburg

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

Census workers are now visiting homes in the Spartanburg area that have not responded to the 2020 Census.

If someone visits your home to collect information for the Census, please check to make sure they have a valid ID badge that includes their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.

You can avoid having a Census worker visit your home by completing your Census form online at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020. It only takes a few minutes and your answers are confidential.

Currently, the census response rate for the city of Spartanburg is just 60% and time is running out, so please do your part to help ensure that everyone is counted. The results of the 2020 Census will affect our community for the next 10 years.