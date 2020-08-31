First Tee of the Upstate Announces New Sponsors for Spartanburg County Amateur Golf Championships

First Tee of the Upstate is proud to announce the new title sponsors for The Spartanburg County Amateur Golf Championships: Budweiser of Spartanburg, Delaney’s Irish Pub and RJ Rockers Brewing Company.

Over the past two years First Tee of the Upstate has been in search of a partner to help to continue the tradition of giving that is at the heart of The Spartanburg County Amateur Golf Championships. “We want to thank Kevin Moore from Delaney’s Irish Pub for starting these conversations with Budweiser of Spartanburg and RJ Rockers,” says Michael Pius, PGA Executive Director. “Even during these trying times for companies like Delaney’s and RJ Rockers, these three businesses have stepped up to fill a void and help to continue to provide the necessary funding to impact the lives of young people all across Spartanburg County and beyond!”

These three organizations not only stepped up for 2020, but have signed on through 2021 and plan to support First Tee of the Upstate through more events throughout the year.

The Men’s 2020 Championship was held July 17th-19th at The Carolina Country Club and The Senior Men’s took place July 31st and August 1st at Three Pines Country Club. At this time organizers are working on a new format for The Women’s Championship and dates will be announced shortly. All tournaments are flighted and open to Spartanburg County residents and members of Spartanburg Country Golf Clubs.

First Tee of the Upstate conducts The Spartanburg County Amateur Golf Championships annually to raise money and awareness for First Tee programs. First Tee of the Upstate is a nonprofit organization providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. Over the past three years the chapter has become one of the fastest growing chapters in the entire country and has no signs of slowing down with plans to expand into six more counties across the Upstate.

“The First Tee of the Upstate is fortunate to benefit from such a storied championship in Spartanburg County,” said Michael Pius, PGA Executive Director. “The support that we receive from these championships will impact the lives of countless young people in our communities.”

Visit www.FirstTeeUpstate.org/2020SpartanburgAm for additional information.