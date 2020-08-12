Free Community COVID-19 Testing at Charles Lea Center Through Aug. 31st

Free COVID-19 testing is now available to the public at the Charles Lea Center, located at 195 Burdette Street in Spartanburg, from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm or while test supplies last.

COVID-19 testing will be held in the back parking lot of The Charles Lea Center and will continue at the same location on weekdays through Friday, August 31. No doctor’s referral or COVID-19 symptoms is necessary to be tested.

However, individuals are strongly encouraged to pre-register online at www.StarMed.care. Click the “Schedule Virtual Visit” button below to schedule your Virtual Visit and select your county from the drop-down menu. You will receive an email with instructions for how to complete your Virtual Visit. After Virtual Visit, drive to the testing location for Drive-Thru Test. All individuals that pre-register online prior to the screening event will be guaranteed a test while supplies last.

In a partnership between ReGenesis Health Care, The Spartanburg County Foundation, South Carolina DHEC, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department, Access Health Spartanburg, and Furman University, COVID-19 testing is available to any individuals at no cost.

“At ReGenesis, we believe that access to excellent healthcare should be a fundamental option for every community.” said Marlon Hunter, CEO of ReGenesis Healthcare. “Testing during this important time will guide individuals and families towards greater understanding of their current health status.”

Although this is a drive-up testing event, all are welcome to participate in this screening whether you drive or walk. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place for those individuals that may walk-up for this screening event.

“Part of the mission of The Spartanburg County Foundation is to respond to community need,” said Mary L. Thomas, Chief Operating Officer with The Spartanburg County Foundation. “The opportunity to partner with ReGenesis Health Care is one way that we are able to accomplish this at a time when our community needs us the most.”

Dedicated to improving the lives of Spartanburg residents, The Spartanburg County Foundation and ReGenesis Health Care are proud to partner together along with area organizations to help bring testing to residents that may not have the ability to get tested under normal circumstances.