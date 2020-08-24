JIDA Industrial Solutions and Global Trade Logistics Establishing Operations in Upstate; $4.5 Million Investment and 78 New Jobs Expected

JIDA Industrial Solutions (JIDA), a global enterprise that specializes in intelligent material handling, and its third-party logistics subsidiary, Global Trade Logistics (GTL), have announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County.

The more than $4.5 million investment will create 78 new jobs over the next five years.

“We are genuinely excited to join the thriving business community here in the Upstate of South Carolina,” said Ben Jordan, JIDA Industrial Solutions Inc. vice president and president of Global Trade Logistics. “The selection of this facility represents our commitment to long-term success in the region.”

Founded in 2005, JIDA provides smart material handling with both solid manufacturing and system integration capabilities for the automotive industry. The company offers innovative, performance-based solutions that promote safe and efficient material flow in factories, production facilities and warehouse and distribution centers.

GTL offers flexible 3PL solutions for companies, including supply chain distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing, truck parking and more.

JIDA and GTL operate out of the same location at 154 Metro Court in Greer. The new facility consists of 150,000 square feet of industrial space, part of which has been certified as a Foreign Trade Zone. JIDA will focus on developing its 3PL business while working to increase manufacturing capacity.

Operations are online at the new facility. Individuals interested in joining the JIDA team should direct inquiries via email to [email protected]. Those interested in career opportunities with GTL should email [email protected].